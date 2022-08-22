Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 241,100 Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 498,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Duos Technologies Group worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUOT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.38. 11,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Insider Activity

Duos Technologies Group Profile

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Ehrman acquired 10,000 shares of Duos Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,705 shares of company stock valued at $43,494. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

See Also

