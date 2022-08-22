Bard Associates Inc. Sells 96,950 Shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Bard Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,950 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Biofrontera worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera Price Performance

Shares of Biofrontera stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.12. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,741. Biofrontera Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

