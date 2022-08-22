Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.53

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 321590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.42) to GBX 834 ($10.08) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $741.33.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.