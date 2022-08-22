Barrington Research Raises CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target to $157.00

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $138.26 on Monday. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,409,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,922 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

