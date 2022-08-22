Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 34,019 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 34,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $1,153,244.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 7,900 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $259,673.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,600 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $331,104.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $279,620.10.

On Monday, June 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 45,094 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,417,755.36.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $32.82. 102,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,883. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on DCOM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

