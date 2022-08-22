Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Downgraded by Wedbush to Underperform

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BBWI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $36.49. 4,117,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after buying an additional 262,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,914,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

