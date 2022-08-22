Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.38

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 29521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.