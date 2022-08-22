Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at CIBC

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTE. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.23.

Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,364. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.21. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$9.16.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$854.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,309,926.44. In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,309,926.44. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,356,430.96.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

