Belt Finance (BELT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,749.00

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $2,749.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00786093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Belt Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.