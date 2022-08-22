Berenberg Bank Raises Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 173

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 169 ($2.04) to GBX 173 ($2.09) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Capital stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £183.26 million and a P/E ratio of 369.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.84. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Capital’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.