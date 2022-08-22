BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $3.50

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 3.50 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group has a payout ratio of 93.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect BHP Group to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.1%.

NYSE BHP traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

