Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.24.
Bill.com Stock Up 16.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $174.29 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 57,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $8,650,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bill.com by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 185,285 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
