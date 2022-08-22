Binamon (BMON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $210,205.00

Binamon (BMON) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Binamon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Binamon has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Binamon has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $210,205.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00784877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

