BioPassport Token (BIOT) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $11.55 million and approximately $246,798.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

