Bitrue Coin (BTR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.90 Million

Bitrue Coin (BTR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003796 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00079703 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 801,307,097 coins and its circulating supply is 131,421,228 coins. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.