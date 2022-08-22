BitTorrent Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $951.79 million and $62,119.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008713 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007454 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005266 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014276 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

