BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $73.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

