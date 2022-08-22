BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BJ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after purchasing an additional 603,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

