Black Swift Group LLC Acquires 2,796 Shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSE EIC opened at $16.73 on Monday. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

