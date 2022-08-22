Black Swift Group LLC Buys 3,432 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 191.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after buying an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $340,968,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $111.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

