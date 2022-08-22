Black Swift Group LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of GTX stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $495.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

