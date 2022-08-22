Black Swift Group LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Barclays cut their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Shares of NTR stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

