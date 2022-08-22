Black Swift Group LLC Raises Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 80.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 246,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $207.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari Profile

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Articles

