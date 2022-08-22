Black Swift Group LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,648.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,128 shares of company stock worth $2,640,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLN. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

