Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Marqeta by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 1,741.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marqeta Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

MQ stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

