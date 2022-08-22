Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Marqeta by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 1,741.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Marqeta Trading Down 2.6 %
MQ stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Marqeta Profile
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marqeta (MQ)
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
- Here are 3 Uranium Stocks to Heat Up Your Portfolio
- Can Star Bulk And Other Shippers Reclaim Their 2021 Glory?
- Is Lonely Kohl’s Ready to Be Picked Up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.