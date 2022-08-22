Black Swift Group LLC Trims Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,132,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after buying an additional 66,253 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 21,579.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 128,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 127,750 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 94,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Huntsman
In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Huntsman Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $30.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
