BlackPool Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $564,724.05 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One BlackPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackPool has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. BlackPool has a market cap of $564,724.05 and $20,407.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00779156 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BlackPool Coin Profile
BlackPool’s launch date was January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
BlackPool Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackPool using one of the exchanges listed above.
