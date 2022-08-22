Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after buying an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3,316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

