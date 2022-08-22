Blockpass 1-Day Volume Reaches $393.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $226,858.55 and approximately $393.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,370.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00080724 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.