Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Blucora Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

Institutional Trading of Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 86,278 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP boosted its position in Blucora by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,312,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,249 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 162.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 56.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 265,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

