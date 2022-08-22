Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 59002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Blue River Resources Stock Down 33.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$2.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Blue River Resources
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
