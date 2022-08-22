Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Acquires 103,472 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1,888.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Match Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Insider Activity at Match Group

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.80 on Monday, hitting $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 62,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,572. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

