Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Acquires 34,222 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1,710.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,832,000 after buying an additional 42,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,666,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,400,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $396.65. 10,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

