Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $5.60 on Monday, hitting $315.72. 71,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,236. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

