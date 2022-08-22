Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,502,000 after acquiring an additional 89,104 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 33,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VB traded down $3.27 on Monday, reaching $197.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,286. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.38 and a 200-day moving average of $196.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.