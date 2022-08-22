Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.01. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,542. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

