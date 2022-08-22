Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.5% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $130,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.79. 501,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,013,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

