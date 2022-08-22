Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $273,832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $71.56. 213,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,424,416. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,983 shares of company stock worth $2,566,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

