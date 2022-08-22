Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Benchmark upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

LYV stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.75. 24,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,832. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

