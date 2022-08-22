Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 233,203 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 233,203 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, reaching $210.35. The company had a trading volume of 63,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,051. The firm has a market cap of $397.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.13. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

