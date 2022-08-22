Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 5,644 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,567,283. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38.

