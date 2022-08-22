Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 7,341 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.5% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.74. 55,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

