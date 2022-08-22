BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. 965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

BNCCORP Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $93.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

BNCCORP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 23.56%.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.