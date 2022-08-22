Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after acquiring an additional 386,395 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 377,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after acquiring an additional 212,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 251,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 191,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503 in the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

