Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $57,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 159,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,310,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in IQVIA by 14.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 53,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 49,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $239.02 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.