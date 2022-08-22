Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,959 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,504,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,624 shares of company stock worth $28,615,893 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $344.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

