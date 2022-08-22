Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 416.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,765 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $87,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $274.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.42. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

