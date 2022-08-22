Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $28.90 Million in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,800,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,901,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Medical Properties Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,471 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 181,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 384,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

