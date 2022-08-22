Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New $45.20 Million Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,017,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,200,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.17% of KKR & Co. Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,194 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,029,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 21,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

NYSE KKR opened at $54.09 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

