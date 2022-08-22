Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $34,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE SHW opened at $244.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.